a year ago
Britain condemns North Korean nuclear test, says threat to peace
September 9, 2016 / 11:13 AM / a year ago

Britain condemns North Korean nuclear test, says threat to peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test on Friday and said it would consult with international partners on a robust response.

"These reports are of grave concern," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement after North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test.

"The United Kingdom strongly condemns North Korea for conducting a further nuclear test, which is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and stability."

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

