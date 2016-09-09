Britain condemns North Korean nuclear test, says threat to peace

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain condemned North Korea's latest nuclear test on Friday and said it would consult with international partners on a robust response.
"These reports are of grave concern," Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a statement after North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test.
"The United Kingdom strongly condemns North Korea for conducting a further nuclear test, which is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and stability."
