#World News
January 6, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

China urges North Korea to honor commitment to denuclearisation

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, gestures at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(This story has been corrected to change ‘decentralization’ to ‘denuclearisation’ in headline and first paragraph)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged North Korea on Wednesday to honor its commitment to denuclearisation and called on Pyongyang to stop taking any action that could cause a deterioration of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

China’s Foreign Ministry made the comments on a statement on its website.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in its strike capability and setting off alarm bells among its neighbors.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie

