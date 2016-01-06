China urges North Korea to honor commitment to denuclearisation

(This story has been corrected to change ‘decentralization’ to ‘denuclearisation’ in headline and first paragraph)

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged North Korea on Wednesday to honor its commitment to denuclearisation and called on Pyongyang to stop taking any action that could cause a deterioration of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

China’s Foreign Ministry made the comments on a statement on its website.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in its strike capability and setting off alarm bells among its neighbors.