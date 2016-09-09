China's Xinhua calls for restraint after North Korea nuclear test

BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties in the international community should exercise restraint following North Korea's latest nuclear test as it is in nobody's interest for there to be chaos or war on the Korean peninsula, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

North Korea's nuclear test is "not wise", but South Korea's decision to deploy an advanced U.S. anti-missile system has also seriously damaged regional strategic balance, Xinhua said in a commentary, in China's first official reaction to the test.