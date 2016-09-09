Seismic activity in North Korea stronger than January nuclear test-monitoring agency

SEOUL (Reuters) - Seismic activity produced by a suspected North Korean nuclear test on Friday is larger than an earthquake triggered by a nuclear test in the same area in January, the head of world monitoring agency CTBTO told Reuters.

Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, said the agency was processing unusual seismic activity in the Korean peninsula from its 25 stations monitoring the region.

"It's a larger signal than last time," Zerbo told Reuters, referring to the earthquake triggered by North Korea's January 2016 nuclear test.