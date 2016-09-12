North Korea always prepared for fresh nuclear test at any time: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea is always ready for an additional nuclear test at any time, South Korea's defense ministry said on Monday.

"North Korea has a tunnel where it can conduct an additional nuclear test," Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman at the South Korean defense ministry, told a news briefing.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported earlier that North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.