North Korea says nuclear deterrent not aimed at South
March 2, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

North Korea says nuclear deterrent not aimed at South

North Korea's ambassador So Se Pyong addresses the 30th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea does not seek to use its nuclear weapons against South Korea but needs to maintain its nuclear deterrent to ensure stability of the divided peninsula in the face of “hostile” U.S. policies, Pyongyang’s envoy said on Wednesday.

So Se Pyong, North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, took the floor at the Conference on Disarmament to respond to South Korea’s foreign minister’s call for imposing tough sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in punishment of its latest nuclear and missile tests.

“We have already made clear that the DPRK’s nuclear deterrent is not directed to harm the fellow countryman but to protect peace on the Korean Peninsula and security in the region from the U.S. vicious nuclear war scenario,” So told the forum.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles

