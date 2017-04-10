FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
South Korea, China agree to take strong measures against North Korea for nuclear, ICBM tests: envoy
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea, China agree to take strong measures against North Korea for nuclear, ICBM tests: envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The top nuclear envoys of China and South Korea on Monday agreed to take strong measures against North Korea if Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test or test-launches an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said.

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Kim Hong-kyun, spoke to reporters after a meeting with China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Wu Dawei, amid concerns that the North may be preparing a fresh nuclear test.

Reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.