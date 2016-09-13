U.S. nuclear envoy on North Korea says swift, strong U.N. response needed

SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy on North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday the isolated state has demonstrated "blatant and reckless disregard" to its international obligations and the situation requires swift and strong response by the United Nations.

Kim added that the United States remains open to authentic, meaningful dialogue with the North on ending Pyongyang's pursuit of its nuclear program.

"Our intention is to secure the strongest possible (U.N. Security Council) resolution that includes new sanctions as quickly as possible," Kim told a news briefing after holding discussions with his South Korean counterpart.