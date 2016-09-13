FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 13, 2016 / 2:25 AM / a year ago

U.S. nuclear envoy on North Korea says swift, strong U.N. response needed

U.S. State Department's Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim (L) talks with his South Korean counterpart Kim Hong-kyun during a meeting to exchange views on North Korea's fifth nuclear test conducted last Friday at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, September 13, 2016.Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy on North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday the isolated state has demonstrated "blatant and reckless disregard" to its international obligations and the situation requires swift and strong response by the United Nations.

Kim added that the United States remains open to authentic, meaningful dialogue with the North on ending Pyongyang's pursuit of its nuclear program.

"Our intention is to secure the strongest possible (U.N. Security Council) resolution that includes new sanctions as quickly as possible," Kim told a news briefing after holding discussions with his South Korean counterpart.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and James Pearson; Editing by Michael Perry

