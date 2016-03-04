FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU extends sanctions against North Korea
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

EU extends sanctions against North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a banquet for contributors of the recent rocket launch, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on February 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Friday that it had added 16 people and 12 companies to its sanctions list following North Korea’s latest nuclear test and rocket launch.

The United Nations unanimously voted to expand existing sanctions against Pyongyang on Wednesday.

The European Union introduced restrictive measures against North Korea in December 2006. The European Council, which represents the 28 member states, said that Friday’s extension was a transposition of the UN vote on Wednesday.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

