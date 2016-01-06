FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France condemns reported North Korea nuclear test
January 6, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

France condemns reported North Korea nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s reported test of a hydrogen bomb, calling for a “strong reaction from the international community”, President Francois Hollande’s office said in a statement.

The statement called the reported test “an unacceptable violation of (U.N.) Security Council resolutions”.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in the isolated state’s strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan

