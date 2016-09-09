FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Germany likely to summon North Korean ambassador after nuclear test
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 9:54 AM / a year ago

Germany likely to summon North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - North Korea's ambassador to Germany will probably be summoned for talks after Pyongyang conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said.

Asked if the ambassador would be summoned, Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference: "You can expect that."

Berlin condemned the nuclear test, especially because it was not the only provocation from North Korea this year, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal

