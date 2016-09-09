Germany likely to summon North Korean ambassador after nuclear test

BERLIN (Reuters) - North Korea's ambassador to Germany will probably be summoned for talks after Pyongyang conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on Friday, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said.

Asked if the ambassador would be summoned, Martin Schaefer told a regular government news conference: "You can expect that."

Berlin condemned the nuclear test, especially because it was not the only provocation from North Korea this year, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.