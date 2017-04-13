German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event that is honouring volunteers who help refugees, in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the United States and China to put political pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program, pressing for a peaceful resolution to escalating tensions.

"I don't put my trust in military means, but rather in political pressure being exerted on North Korea from different sides," Merkel told the Funke media group in comments released on Thursday.

"If China and the United States do that together, it won't be without consequence," she added.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steamed toward the region.

