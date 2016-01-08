FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK urges South Korean restraint on propaganda broadcasts
January 8, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

UK urges South Korean restraint on propaganda broadcasts

Philip Hammond gestures during a news conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Manila January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Britain urged South Korea on Friday to show restraint after Seoul resumed propaganda broadcasts in retaliation for North Korea’s nuclear bomb test.

“We urge South Korea to exercise restraint,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said during a visit in Japan. “It is simply rising to the bait.”

South Korea unleashed a high-decibel broadcasts across the border earlier on Friday. The broadcasts, considered an insult by the North, led to an exchange of artillery fire the last time they were used.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

