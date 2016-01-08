UK urges South Korean restraint on propaganda broadcasts

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Britain urged South Korea on Friday to show restraint after Seoul resumed propaganda broadcasts in retaliation for North Korea’s nuclear bomb test.

“We urge South Korea to exercise restraint,” British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said during a visit in Japan. “It is simply rising to the bait.”

South Korea unleashed a high-decibel broadcasts across the border earlier on Friday. The broadcasts, considered an insult by the North, led to an exchange of artillery fire the last time they were used.