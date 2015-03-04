FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says 'seriously concerned' about North Korea's nuclear work
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 'seriously concerned' about North Korea's nuclear work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United States remain seriously concerned about North Korea’s nuclear work which it said breached international agreements, it said on Wednesday, a day after the isolated Asian country said it had the power to deter a U.S. “nuclear threat.”

The Unites States said North Korea’s graphite moderated reactor could enable it to produce additional plutonium for weapons in the near future, among other nuclear activities.

“These activities are clear violations of multiple (U.N.) resolutions and must cease immediately,” the United States said in a statement on the website of its mission in Vienna, the Austrian capital that is home to the International Atomic Energy Organization.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.