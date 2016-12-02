Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kosan Combined Fruit Farm in this undated photo released September 18, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea blacklisted senior North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un's top aides, on Friday in fresh unilateral sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

The South Korean government said in a statement it would ban entry by foreign missile and nuclear experts if their visits to North Korea were deemed to be a threat to the South's national interests.

Seoul's action came after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday aimed at cutting Pyongyang's annual export revenue by a quarter.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)