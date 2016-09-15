CARACAS, Venezuela North Korea's Foreign Minister said on Thursday the country was ready to launch another attack against the "provocations" of the United States, whose bombers this week flew over South Korea in a show of solidarity with its ally after Pyongyang's latest nuclear test.
North Korea set off its most powerful nuclear blast to date this month, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile and ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain.
Two U.S. B-1 bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the North.
"The people of Korea are ready to stage another attack against the provocations of the United States," said Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho during a speech at a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement countries in Venezuela that was translated into Spanish.
Seoul has also said North Korea was ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at any time.
North Korea's latest test has launched a fresh push by the United States and South Korea for more sanctions. Pressure for further sanctions was "laughable", North Korea has said, vowing to continue to strengthen its nuclear power.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by James Dalgleish)
