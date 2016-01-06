FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says to make firm response to North Korea's nuclear test
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 4:14 AM / 2 years ago

Japan says to make firm response to North Korea's nuclear test

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the nation would make a firm response to North Korea’s challenge against nuclear non-proliferation, calling its latest nuclear test a threat to Japan’s security.

Abe, speaking to reporters, said Japan absolutely could not tolerate North Korea’s nuclear testing.

North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
