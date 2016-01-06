FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese, U.S. leaders phone talks over North Korea's nuclear test: Kyodo
January 6, 2016 / 11:59 PM / 2 years ago

Japanese, U.S. leaders phone talks over North Korea's nuclear test: Kyodo

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses reporters on the first official business day of the New Year during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone about North Korea’s nuclear test, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The two leaders promised close cooperation over their responses to the nuclear test, Kyodo said.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully conducted the nuclear test, drawing threats of further sanctions even though the United States and weapons experts voiced doubts the device was as advanced as the isolated nation claimed.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait

