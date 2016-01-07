Japanese, U.S. leaders phone talks over North Korea's nuclear test: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone about North Korea’s nuclear test, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The two leaders promised close cooperation over their responses to the nuclear test, Kyodo said.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully conducted the nuclear test, drawing threats of further sanctions even though the United States and weapons experts voiced doubts the device was as advanced as the isolated nation claimed.