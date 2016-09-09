FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says possible that North Korea conducted nuclear test
September 9, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

Japan says possible that North Korea conducted nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday there is a high possibility that North Korea conducted a nuclear test.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed the relevant ministries to collect and analyze information regarding North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

A seismic event in North Korea on Friday morning measured by the U.S. Geological Survey with a magnitude of 5.3 appeared to be a nuclear test, South Korea’s meteorological agency said earlier.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

