Japan says possible that North Korea conducted nuclear test

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday there is a high possibility that North Korea conducted a nuclear test.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed the relevant ministries to collect and analyze information regarding North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

A seismic event in North Korea on Friday morning measured by the U.S. Geological Survey with a magnitude of 5.3 appeared to be a nuclear test, South Korea’s meteorological agency said earlier.