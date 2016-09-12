FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan's Abe says North Korea nuclear tests 'absolutely unacceptable'
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 2:28 AM / a year ago

Japan's Abe says North Korea nuclear tests 'absolutely unacceptable'

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses Japan Self-Defense Force's senior members during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, September 12, 2016.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told senior military officials on Monday that he absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea having conducted two nuclear tests since the start of the year.

North Korea on Friday conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that rivals and the United Nations have been powerless to contain.

"North Korea went ahead with two nuclear tests in just nine months. This is absolutely unacceptable," Abe said.

Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
