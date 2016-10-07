Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada speaks during a news conference after National Security Council (NSC) meeting with prime minister Shinzo Abe and other ministers on a suspected nuclear test by North Korea, at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said on Friday the possibility of further provocative action from North Korea could not be denied.

She made the remark in a news conference amid such speculation as North Korea marks the anniversary of the founding of its Workers' Party on Oct. 10.

(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)