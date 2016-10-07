Special Report: In Duterte's war on drugs, local residents help draw up hit lists
MANILA There are two versions of how Manila pedicab driver Neptali Celestino died.
TOKYO Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said on Friday the possibility of further provocative action from North Korea could not be denied.
She made the remark in a news conference amid such speculation as North Korea marks the anniversary of the founding of its Workers' Party on Oct. 10.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON Forty-four Afghan troops visiting the United States for military training have gone missing in less than two years, presumably in an effort to live and work illegally in America, Pentagon officials said.
BRASILIA Brazil's top court has approved a request by prosecutors to split the investigation of dozens of politicians implicated in the sprawling Petrobras corruption scandal by grouping them by the main parties that prosecutors allege received kickbacks.