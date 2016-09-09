Japan says North Korea test and capability pose grave threat

TOKYO (Reuters) - North Korea's conducted a nuclear test on Friday and, combined with advances made by the Pyongyang regime in mobile ballistic missile technology, posed a grave threat to Japan, Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said.
"We can't deny the possibility that North Korea is miniaturizing a device to build a warhead," Inada said at a press briefing in Tokyo.
He also said the magnitude of the tremor suggested it was not a test of a hydrogen device.
Reporting by Nobuhiro Okubo; writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan