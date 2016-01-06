FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan nuclear regulator to brief on North Korea test radiation
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 7:44 AM / 2 years ago

Japan nuclear regulator to brief on North Korea test radiation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a document regarding the test of a hydrogen bomb, in this still image taken from KRT video and released by Yonhap on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear regulator said it will brief the media at 6 p.m. (0400 ET) on Wednesday on estimates of any radiation impact from North Korea’s nuclear test.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said it would hold a news conference based on monitoring and other data after confirmation of the test. A brief statement gave no details of any possible findings.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, its fourth nuclear test, claiming a significant advance in the isolated state’s strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.14Q2DH]

Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by William Mallard

