Japan nuclear regulator to brief on North Korea test radiation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s nuclear regulator said it will brief the media at 6 p.m. (0400 ET) on Wednesday on estimates of any radiation impact from North Korea’s nuclear test.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said it would hold a news conference based on monitoring and other data after confirmation of the test. A brief statement gave no details of any possible findings.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, its fourth nuclear test, claiming a significant advance in the isolated state's strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.