Kerry says North Korea nuclear test 'highly provocative'
January 7, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 2 years ago

Kerry says North Korea nuclear test 'highly provocative'

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the media during a news conference at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s nuclear test was a “highly provocative act” that threatened international peace and security, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday in condemning Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test.

“This highly provocative act poses a grave threat to international peace and security and blatantly violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” he said in a statement.

“We do not and will not accept North Korea as a nuclear armed state, and actions such as this latest test only strengthen our resolve,” he said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish

