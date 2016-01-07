Kerry says North Korea nuclear test 'highly provocative'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s nuclear test was a “highly provocative act” that threatened international peace and security, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday in condemning Pyongyang’s fourth nuclear test.

“This highly provocative act poses a grave threat to international peace and security and blatantly violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions,” he said in a statement.

“We do not and will not accept North Korea as a nuclear armed state, and actions such as this latest test only strengthen our resolve,” he said.