North Korea starts loudspeaker broadcasts against South: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has started loudspeaker broadcasts against the South on their shared border, the South’s Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, an apparent countermeasure against Seoul’s propaganda loudspeaker campaign.
Taking a step that has angered North Korea in the past, Seoul decided to resume its propaganda broadcasts against Pyongyang after North Korea this week announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.
