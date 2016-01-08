FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea starts loudspeaker broadcasts against South: Yonhap
January 8, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea starts loudspeaker broadcasts against South: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has started loudspeaker broadcasts against the South on their shared border, the South’s Yonhap News Agency said on Friday, an apparent countermeasure against Seoul’s propaganda loudspeaker campaign.

Taking a step that has angered North Korea in the past, Seoul decided to resume its propaganda broadcasts against Pyongyang after North Korea this week announced that it had successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
