South Korea resumes broadcasting propaganda to North, raises alert

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has resumed propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers against Pyongyang across the border, South Korean military officials said on Friday, taking a step that has angered North Korea in the past.

Seoul decided to restart propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts against Pyongyang after North Korea announced this week that it had successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear device.

“We are putting out critical messages about Kim Jong Un’s regime and its fourth nuclear test, saying North Korea’s nuclear weapons development is putting its people in more difficult times economically,” a military official said.

The loudspeaker broadcasts began at noon (1000 ET) and another official said the military heightened the level of alert around the locations where the propaganda was being broadcast.