South Korean vice defense minister says difficult to believe North's H-bomb claim

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s vice defense minister said on Wednesday that it was difficult to believe a nuclear device that North Korea tested was a hydrogen bomb, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
North Korea said earlier it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in the isolated state’s strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea.
Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan