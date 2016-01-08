FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea foreign minister to speak with Chinese counterpart on Friday
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
#World News
January 8, 2016 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea foreign minister to speak with Chinese counterpart on Friday

South Korea's Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se at the 5th East Asia Summmit during the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se will speak with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi by telephone at 1000 GMT on Friday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said in a text message to reporters.

Their teleconference comes in the wake of a North Korean nuclear test earlier this week that has increased tensions between the two Koreas.

South Korea’s foreign ministry had requested a phone call with Wang since directly after North Korea announced on Wednesday it had tested a hydrogen bomb, the South’s Yonhap News Agency said.

However, the phone call had been delayed due to China’s “internal scheduling”, the report said.

China is the North’s main economic and diplomatic backer, although relations between the two Cold War allies have cooled in recent years.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
