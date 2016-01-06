NATO calls on North Korea to end nuclear, ballistic missile programs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea must end its nuclear weapons program, NATO’s chief said on Wednesday, adding the U.S.-led alliance’s voice to international condemnation of Pyongyang’s reported test of a hydrogen bomb.

“North Korea should abandon nuclear weapons and existing nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and engage in credible and authentic talks on denuclearization,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.