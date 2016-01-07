FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama talks with Japan's Abe about North Korean nuclear test: White House
January 7, 2016 / 3:04 AM / 2 years ago

Obama talks with Japan's Abe about North Korean nuclear test: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama talked by phone on Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the international response to North Korea’s nuclear test, the White House said.

Obama reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Japan’s security and the two leaders “agreed to work together to forge a united and strong international response to North Korea’s latest reckless behavior,” the White House said in a statement.

“Separately, the President congratulated Prime Minister Abe on the recent agreement between Japan and the ROK (South Korea) to resolve the longstanding ‘comfort women’ issue,” the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

