Obama talks to South Korea's Park about North Korean nuclear test: White House
#World News
January 7, 2016 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

Obama talks to South Korea's Park about North Korean nuclear test: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Wednesday with South Korean President Park Geun-hye about the international response to North Korea’s nuclear test, the White House said.

Obama reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to South Korea’s security, and the two leaders agreed to work on a “united and strong international response to North Korea’s latest reckless behavior,” the White House said in a statement.

“Separately, the president congratulated President Park on the recent agreement between the ROK (South Korea) and Japan to resolve the longstanding ‘comfort women’ issue, and commended two of our most important allies for having the courage and vision to forge a lasting settlement to this difficult issue.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
