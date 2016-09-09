FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Park says North Korea leader Kim showed 'maniacal recklessness'
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 3:13 AM / a year ago

South Korea's Park says North Korea leader Kim showed 'maniacal recklessness'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Friday North Korea has conducted a nuclear test in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and in a direct challenge to the international community.

The North's fifth nuclear test proved the country's leader Kim Jong Un's "maniacal recklessness" in completely ignoring the world's call to abandon his pursuit of nuclear weapons, Park was quoted as saying by her office.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
