North Korea's nuclear weapons imminent threat: South Korea's Park

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles pose an imminent threat, South Korea's President Park Geun-hye said on Monday, as tensions rose on the Korean peninsula in the wake of North Korea's nuclear test last week.

"North Korea is warning of additional provocations and this may bring danger of war to the Korean peninsula and various types of provocations and terrorist attacks can happen," Park said in a meeting with major political party leaders.

On Friday, North Korea carried out its fifth and strongest nuclear test to date.