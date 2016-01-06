FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., South Korea defense chiefs discuss apparent North Korea nuclear test: Pentagon
January 6, 2016 / 5:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., South Korea defense chiefs discuss apparent North Korea nuclear test: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min-koo discussed on Wednesday the “recent apparent” nuclear test by North Korea and agreed it would be “an unacceptable and irresponsible provocation,” the Pentagon said.

North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear bomb on Wednesday, prompting skepticism among experts and officials who doubt Pyongyang has achieved such a major advance in its strike capability.

“Carter and Han agreed that North Korea’s provocations should have consequences,” Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

