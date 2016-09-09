FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pentagon says North Korea nuclear test a "serious provocation"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 9:03 AM / a year ago

Pentagon says North Korea nuclear test a "serious provocation"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BODOE, Norway (Reuters) - A nuclear test by North Korea on Friday, if confirmed, would be a serious provocation and a significant threat to stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the Pentagon said on Friday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, on a visit to Norway, will remain in close contact with South Korea and other allies in the region, spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

If confirmed as a nuclear test, "it would be yet another flagrant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and a serious provocation that poses a significant threat to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and the stability of the Asia-Pacific region," Cook said.

Reporting By Philip Stewart, writing by Alister Doyle and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.