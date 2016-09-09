FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. lawmaker Royce urges strong response on North Korea
September 9, 2016

U.S. lawmaker Royce urges strong response on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday called for a strong response, including tougher sanctions, against North Korea after reports that the Asian country had conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test.

“The North Korean regime’s continued belligerence demands a strong and swift response," said Republican U.S. Representative Ed Royce. He called on the Obama administration to adopt tougher sanctions against the reclusive communist nation, including on North Korea's state-owned airline, Air Koryo.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon

