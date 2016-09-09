U.S. to work with Japan, others to pressure North Korea: Russel

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel said on Friday he was committed to working closely with Japan, China, Russia and South Korea to put pressure on North Korea after a fifth nuclear test by the reclusive country.
"The fact is, there is an accelerated pattern of very serious provocation that violates international law and threatens regional stability," Russel told reporters before meeting Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.
