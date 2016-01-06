North Korea H-bomb test 'gross violation' of international law if confirmed: Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A reported successful test of a hydrogen bomb by North Korea would amount to a gross violation of international law if confirmed, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Such actions are fraught with further aggravation of the situation on the Korean peninsula, which is anyway marked by very high potential of military and political confrontation,” said the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

North Korea said it had successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday, claiming a significant advance in its strike capability and setting off alarm bells among its neighbors.