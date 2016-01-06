FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude of North Korean seismic event seems less than 2013: CTBTO
January 6, 2016 / 5:52 PM / 2 years ago

Magnitude of North Korean seismic event seems less than 2013: CTBTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Preliminary data collected by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna indicates that the magnitude of the seismic event detected in North Korea on Wednesday was lower than a similar one in 2013, the agency’s chief said.

CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo told reporters by video link from Austria that the seismic event in North Korea appeared to have been a “slight down in terms of magnitude” compared with 2013. He said early information indicated a magnitude of 4.8 to 4.9 on Wednesday compared to 5.1 in 2013.

The 2013 seismic event Zerbo was referring to was a nuclear test. North Korea said on Wednesday that it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, its fourth atomic test. Experts have expressed doubt about the North Korean claim.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

