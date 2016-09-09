FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude of North Korea seismic event greater than last one: CTBTO agency
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 11:13 AM / in a year

Magnitude of North Korea seismic event greater than last one: CTBTO agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Preliminary data collected by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna indicates that the magnitude of the seismic event detected in North Korea on Friday was greater than a previous one in January, the agency’s chief said.

CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo told reporters in Vienna that early information indicated a magnitude on Friday of around 5 compared to 4.8 to 4.9 in January.

North Korea said on Friday that it had successfully conducted a nuclear explosion test, its fifth and most powerful atomic test to date.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Dominic Evans

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

