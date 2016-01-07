South Korea says North Korea test of enhanced nuclear fission device unsuccessful: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry does not believe that North Korea’s test of an enhanced nuclear fission device was successful, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

In a mark of protest against the test, South Korea will limit entry to the Kaesong industrial complex jointly operated with North Korea to minimal production staff, said an official from Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

Yonhap also said new initiatives on cooperation with North Korea will be pushed back.