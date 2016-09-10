South Korea says North Korea's nuclear capability at 'considerable level': Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Saturday that North Korea's nuclear capability had grown to a "considerable level" and tougher sanctions and greater pressure were needed, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yun made the comments at a meeting to discuss the response to the North's fifth, and biggest, nuclear test, conducted on Saturday. The North said it had mastered the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile.