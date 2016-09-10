FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2016 / 5:54 AM / a year ago

South Korea says North Korea's nuclear capability at 'considerable level': Yonhap

A cut-out of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Saturday that North Korea's nuclear capability had grown to a "considerable level" and tougher sanctions and greater pressure were needed, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yun made the comments at a meeting to discuss the response to the North's fifth, and biggest, nuclear test, conducted on Saturday. The North said it had mastered the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
