South Korea says to act decisively against any new North Korea provocation

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said the country will take decisive measures against any additional provocations by North Korea and work with the international community to make sure the isolated country pays the price for its latest nuclear test.

In remarks published by the South Korean presidential office, Park said the latest test could change the fundamental nature of the situation over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Separately, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported that Seoul’s intelligence agency believed the strength of the explosion from North Korea’s latest nuclear test was equivalent to 6.0 kilotons.