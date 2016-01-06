FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says to act decisively against any new North Korea provocation
January 6, 2016 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea says to act decisively against any new North Korea provocation

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said the country will take decisive measures against any additional provocations by North Korea and work with the international community to make sure the isolated country pays the price for its latest nuclear test.

In remarks published by the South Korean presidential office, Park said the latest test could change the fundamental nature of the situation over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Separately, South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reported that Seoul’s intelligence agency believed the strength of the explosion from North Korea’s latest nuclear test was equivalent to 6.0 kilotons.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Robert Birsel

