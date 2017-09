WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said it condemned any violation of U.N. resolutions after North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device.

North Korea, under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and missile program, previously conducted three nuclear tests - in 2006, 2009 and 2013.

The State Department urged North Korea to abide by its obligations and commitments.