Japan protests North Korea test, to confer with U..S, South Korea, Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan strongly protests North Korea’s latest nuclear test and will be in close contact with the governments of the United States, South Korea, China and Russia over the issue, its top government spokesman said on Monday.
“This is something we can not accept, we strongly protest this,” chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.
Reporting by Elaine Lies, writing by Ritsuko Ando