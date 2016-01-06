FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan protests North Korea test, to confer with U..S, South Korea, Russia
January 6, 2016 / 5:31 AM / in 2 years

Japan protests North Korea test, to confer with U..S, South Korea, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Yohei Hasegawa speaks next to a graph of ground motion waveform data observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on implications that an earthquake sourced around North Korea was triggered by an unnatural reason January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan strongly protests North Korea’s latest nuclear test and will be in close contact with the governments of the United States, South Korea, China and Russia over the issue, its top government spokesman said on Monday.

“This is something we can not accept, we strongly protest this,” chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Elaine Lies, writing by Ritsuko Ando

