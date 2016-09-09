FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 3:48 AM / a year ago

Japan to consider more sanctions on North Korea after nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief government spokesman said on Friday Tokyo will consider further unilateral sanctions against North Korea after the reclusive North conducted what South Korea said was a nuclear test.

"North Korea's nuclear development is a grave threat to Japan's safety," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye said North Korea had conducted a nuclear test in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, after a surface-level seismic event with a magnitude of 5.3 was recorded near the North's nuclear test site.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Paul Tait

