Japan to consider more sanctions on North Korea after nuclear test

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief government spokesman said on Friday Tokyo will consider further unilateral sanctions against North Korea after the reclusive North conducted what South Korea said was a nuclear test.

"North Korea's nuclear development is a grave threat to Japan's safety," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye said North Korea had conducted a nuclear test in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, after a surface-level seismic event with a magnitude of 5.3 was recorded near the North's nuclear test site.