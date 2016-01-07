Factbox: North Korea says successfully conducts first H-bomb test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb, leading to questions about what a hydrogen bomb is, why it is seen as a threat, and how the test could be detected.

ATOMIC BOMBS--The first nuclear weapons, developed during World War II, atomic bombs, or fission weapons, use a process by which neutrons collide with an atom’s nucleus and release energy with explosive force. U.S. aircraft dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, leading to hundreds of thousands of Japanese deaths and bringing a quick end to World War II.

Each of the five countries confirmed to have tested a hydrogen bomb first developed a fission atomic bomb, according to Matthew McKinzie, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

HYDROGEN BOMBS:

Hydrogen bombs, or thermonuclear weapons, have an explosion that can be more powerful than an atomic bomb. The hydrogen bomb uses a two step process: a fission bomb acts like a trigger, creating enough energy to create fusion that releases substantially more energy than fission alone.

MINIATURIZATION:

Hydrogen bombs are a threat because they can pack explosive power into smaller, light-weight packages that can be delivered by ballistic missiles, according to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). What makes the hydrogen bomb more concerning is this “miniaturization” process.

BOOSTING:

Nuclear “boosting” is a process by which the energy created by a weapon is more powerful than a fission reaction. To accomplish this, tritium gas is injected into a hollow core inside the either highly enriched uranium or plutonium contained in a standard fission bomb, said Cheryl Rofer, who worked as a chemist on nuclear weapons at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Some analysts believe the North Korean test conducted Jan. 6 involved “boosting.”

A North Korean flag is pictured at its embassy in Beijing January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

DETECTION:

Four techniques are commonly used to monitor nuclear blasts, according to the CTBTO, an international agency that enforces the anti-nuclear treaty.

Seismic technology measures waves of seismic events and monitors for underground nuclear explosions. Hydroacoustic monitoring listens for underwater explosions. Infrasound monitoring measures changes in the atmosphere to test for atmospheric nuclear explosions.

Radionuclide monitoring, which detects particles and noble gases in the atmosphere, is key to confirming the existence and type of nuclear explosions.

TESTING THE NORTH KOREA BLAST:

In confirming the nature of the North Korea explosion, specialized aircraft will collect air samples that will be analyzed for radioactive particles and gases that are byproducts of thermonuclear blasts. The particles will vent out from the underground test over a period of weeks, said Rofer, a nuclear weapons chemist.

The U.S. Air Force uses the WC-135W Constant Phoenix, a modified Boeing aircraft, to collect air particles and any debris in the atmosphere.

DETECTION CHALLENGES:

The radioactive gas xenon and other traces of a nuclear blast decay rapidly, so time is of the essence. ”It may be that we won’t get much in the way of isotopes and particles,” Rofer said.

The North Koreans in the past have been proficient in sealing the underground shafts in which they detonated test devices.