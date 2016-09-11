SEOUL North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.
Pyongyang on Friday set off its most powerful nuclear explosion to date, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile and vowing to continue strengthening its nuclear power.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim)
