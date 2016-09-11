A cut-out of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set on fire during an anti-North Korea rally in central Seoul, South Korea, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday, citing South Korean government sources who said the North may use a previously unused tunnel at its mountainous test site.

Pyongyang on Friday set off its most powerful nuclear explosion to date, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile and vowing to continue strengthening its nuclear power.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Peter Cooney; Editing by)