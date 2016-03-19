FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea missile launches
March 19, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea missile launches

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes during a visit to the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces on the occasion of the new year, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday “strongly condemned” and “expressed grave concern” over North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, saying the action was unacceptable and clearly violated U.N. resolutions.

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile which flew about 800 km (500 miles) before hitting the sea, South Korea’s military said on Friday, as the isolated state stepped up its defiance of tough new U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea earlier in March.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

