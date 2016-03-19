U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea missile launches

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday “strongly condemned” and “expressed grave concern” over North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launches, saying the action was unacceptable and clearly violated U.N. resolutions.

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile which flew about 800 km (500 miles) before hitting the sea, South Korea’s military said on Friday, as the isolated state stepped up its defiance of tough new U.N. and U.S. sanctions.

North Korea also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea earlier in March.